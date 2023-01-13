Lima City Schools gets a donation from Altrusa International to support student literacy

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting books into the hands of students can lead them down the path to the love of reading.

For the last two years, the Lima City Schools have integrated a book vending machine at each school. Students earn coupons for their achievements in the classroom to get a book and it's theirs to take home. Altrusa International of Lima presented a check to the school today to purchase books for the machines throughout the district. They applied for a grant from Altrusa International Foundation for this project as it met their goals of improving literacy and service to the community.

