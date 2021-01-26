Lima City Schools hold community Zoom session about vaccine

The Lima City Schools held another community Zoom session with Superintendent Jill Ackerman Tuesday afternoon.
Ackerman was joined by infectious disease doctor and Allen County Public Health Member Dr. Wilfred Ellis. Ackerman updated community members on how the school year was going but had a focus on the upcoming vaccine available to teachers. They took questions people had about the vaccine and gave accurate information out to teachers and community members. Governor Mike DeWine has said that teachers will begin to get vaccinated starting early next month, but Lima City Schools but doesn’t plan to have the doses available by that time.
Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools Superintendent said, “Kate Morman our lead nurse here is on this with us today and she has been working diligently with the health department to organize the distribution of the vaccines for staff members, and so we’re confident that that will take place within the next couple of weeks.”
The Zoom session was recorded and will be posted on their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/LCSSpartanNews/videos.