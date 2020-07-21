Lima City Schools holding public online meeting to discuss reopening plans

With a new school year quickly approaching, many families have questions about reopening. To address them, Lima City Schools is offering a virtual meeting next week, open to the public.
Following the release of their reopening plans, Lima City Schools Superintendent, Jill Ackerman, decided to discuss it over a public zoom meeting. It will be next Wednesday, July 29th at 4 in the afternoon.
The school nurse will also be present to answer questions from a medical standpoint.
Money from the CARES Act has been used to purchase equipment, including sanitizing supplies and Chromebooks for every student. Ackerman encourages questions to be sent ahead of time, however, a chat box will be available during the meeting as well.
She explains, “But I just wanted to take an opportunity to allow people to come online. and there’s probably a lot of thoughts that they’ve had, even since last week when we released that reopening plan. Clarification that they might want on things, just to try to give them the best reassurance that we can of all of the safety measures that are in place or will be in place.”
If you would like information on how to join the meeting or send in questions, refer to the media release below.
Media Release from Lima City Schools: Public invited to Zoom with Superintendent
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman will hold a Zoom session from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
The public is invited to join the online platform to ask questions and offer feedback.
Join at https://zoom.us/j/95230308690?pwd=aGFNVUw5Yk45aWg0aUpmWXNKaVdpdz09
Meeting ID: 952 3030 8690
Password: 7WmmnQ
People can also call in at 1 304-518-2743 (PIN: 400362602)
People can also submit questions prior to the event to bjokinen@spartan.limacityschools.org.
The Zoom session will be recorded and available on the district’s LCSSpartanNews YouTube channel and on social media. Questions and answers will also be compiled into a document that will be made available.