Lima City Schools holds Evening with the Arts

Wednesday evening, teachers and faculty were out showing off their talent to their students.
The Lima City Schools held their annual “Evening with the Arts” at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center. The event is an old tradition at the school to highlight the talent among the district’s art, music, and dance staff as they displayed artwork as well as vocal, dance, and instrumental performances. Whether it be art scattered throughout the staircases, or performances that were held on the stage, the event is supposed to bring the school together as they heal from the pandemic we are going through.
Kristin Lee, Director of the Arts and Magnet Programs for Lima City Schools said, “Evening with the Arts is just a wonderful experience for people to come together and enjoy the arts and use it as a healing process because it’s been a really rough year, and it’s nice to gather in a safe way and be able to express ourselves and share our emotions through music.”
This event has been put on for over 20 years.