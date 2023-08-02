Lima City Schools hopes to get students excited with annual Back-to-School Bash

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe but students will be back in the classroom by mid-month and to celebrate, the Lima City Schools are hosting their annual Back-to-School Bash.
The event is open to anyone in the community. You don't have to be a city school student. There will be free school supplies, food, music, and more. School administrators say it's important to get people together to get to know each other and get their students excited to go back to school.
"Because it's an opportunity for people to interact not just with the school personnel but with all of the many organizations that take part in this. So that everyone in the community can have fun, fellowship, get what they need, no questions asked and just really have a great time together. It's a celebration of the Lima Community," said Jill Ackerman, superintendent of Lima City Schools.
New this year will be the chance to play a short 3 on 3 basketball game with Lima Senior High players. You can also play kickball with school resource officers. The event is provided completely by donations which they are accepting through this Friday at the bus garage on East Wayne Street. The bash will be held Tuesday, August 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on 8th Street in Lima.