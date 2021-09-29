Lima City Schools kick off "Meet us at the Bus Stop" campaign

Lima City Schools kicked off their campaign to reach out to community members Wednesday afternoon.
The “Meet us at the Bus Stop” started with one of their four stops at Westgate Entertainment Center. Students, parents, and residents were invited to come out to the bus and talk with the superintendent and treasurer about the upcoming renewal levy and the new “Every Day. On Time” attendance campaign. The levy is a five-year 5.99 mill combined levy for operating costs and permanent improvements, which was renewed back in 2016.
Jill Ackerman, Superintendent of Lima City Schools said, “I think that when people come to the ballot, they need to understand that we’re renewing a levy. We’re not asking for additional dollars. This will be their second renewal from new money that we passed back in 2012. We’ve been very fiscally responsible. We’re not asking for anything new. We want people to understand what that money goes for.”
The next event will take place on October 4th at MLK park from 1 to 2 p.m.