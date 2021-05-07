Lima City School's Liberty kindergarteners learning about stop and go at Safety City

Students at Lima’s Liberty Art Magnet School finally getting out of the classroom on Friday and finally getting to take a field trip.
Their destination? Lima Noon Optimists Safety City. Kindergarteners taking advantage of the outdoors while learning about what to do at a stop sign and looking both ways, twice before crossing the street. The trip to safety city was in response to studying about models and maps in their social studies unit.
Kelsey Wolfe Kindergarten Teacher at Liberty explains, “So we thought to give the kids a real-life experience by seeing buildings here at safety city as well as the traffic signs. So, we did walk from the schools so they saw stop signs and we talked about what we do at each sign and they did a really, really well and they had a great time while we were here.”
The students' summer break starts soon with the last day of classes on the 19th.