It’s a chance for them to tell their story and possibly make a difference in their world.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has invited all 7th and 8th graders at Lima City Schools to participate in the “Do the Write Thing” program. It is a national effort to get young adults to share their experiences and thoughts about violence, bullying and how they feel it can be stopped. They are encouraged to express themselves through essays, poems, or song. Students at Liberty Arts Magnet were excited about the opportunity.
Jada Smith and 8th grader shares what her thoughts for the essay, “I’m going to be talking about youth violence and how I can stop it or like, try to help other people.”
Lima City School’s English Language Arts Director John Parent shares his thoughts, “I was actually really impressed with their response. Usually when you introduce something like an essay you get a lot of groans. But, for the most part the kids were excited. It’s just a great opportunity for us as a community and as a district.”
There are only 4 schools in Ohio participating and 2 students from each school along with their parents and teachers will get an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to see their essays bound into a book that will be placed in the nations Library of Congress. The program for the Lima students will be a class assignment with the projects being read and narrowed down by judges to the final two that will be included in the national book.