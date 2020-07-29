Lima City Schools moving forward with in-person classes, plan for supply giveaway

Lima City Schools are just two weeks away from the start of the school year and all plans are to move forward.
Lima's superintendent says she feels good about starting school with the guidelines in place. She says even as a parent she's comfortable sending her child to school.
And as the new year approaches Lima has planned for their annual school supplies giveaway, but it will look different this year. The celebration goes from a festival environment to a drive-thru pick up. Next Thursday, Aug. 4, parents can come to Freedom Elementary with their children at 4 p.m. and get the necessary supplies. All supplies are from community donations.
"It'll be very similar to when we did the Chromebook distributions," said Ackerman, superintendent. "It'll be an organized drive-thru. The children must be present with the parents. And depending on their grade level, they'll get the appropriate supplies in a backpack that they need for school. And we'll pass stuff out until we either have no more people or no more supplies."
Middle school and high school students can also plan to pick up their schedules starting next week.
"Each building is holding it in a fashion that is conducive for them," Ackerman said. "So parents really need to pay attention to--it's North Middle School, West Middle School, Lima Senior High. They need to pay attention specifically to those buildings to find out what those procedures are going to be."
Ackerman says they will keep their plan for in-person classes unless the governor says otherwise. The last day to register a student for online-only classes is Aug. 7.