Lima City Schools preparing for new school year

After months of planning and re-planning, Lima City Schools are opening back up to students for the school year.
Teachers and other staff of the schools, including Heritage Elementary, have been working together to figure out how exactly they were going to be able to be ready for the new year, with all of the different recommendations that they were asked to follow by the state government and Allen County Public Health.
Of course - there might be a few question marks of where the year will go once students are in the classroom, but staff at Heritage say that they are ready to face those challenges as they go.
"We're as prepared as we can be; a ton of planning, a ton of hard work, but we just need to get the kids in here," said Stacy Barker, principal at Heritage. "I’m sure after that there will be changes that we need to make, but I feel very confident that when the kids come through the doors [Wednesday] that we are we are doing what we need to do to keep them to keep them safe."
Teachers have been working hard to make sure their classrooms are compliant, some with the desks set apart. This way students can continue to learn, while staying safe.
"We got to add the plexiglass here, just finding ways to get more materials in the room, so there’s nothing shared, adding the extra sanitizing stations and different things in the hallway, in the lunchroom, to keep them distanced," said Makayla Noble, a Kindergarten teacher at Heritage.
"Taking so many precautions with supplying masks and face shields and hand sanitizing stations throughout the classrooms, just trying to do whatever we can to get these kids back in school, because we we just truly feel that they need to be here and in the building," said Barker.
Staff also say that they are excited to see their students in-person once again.