Lima City Schools providing breakfast and lunches to students

Lima City Schools are working to provide meals for students in the community.
Cafeteria workers at Heritage Elementary, as well as the other schools in the district, put together "Grab and Go" breakfast and lunch packages for students under the age of 18 to take home with them.
Through a partnership with the West Ohio Food Bank, the school was also able to provide families with boxes of groceries from their in-school food bank. The district feels that this is an important step for them to take, especially for the students that rely on getting meals at school.
"With the current situation, and so many of our students depending on getting breakfast and lunch, two meals a day, here at school, it’s so important that we're still able to provide our students with proper nutrition," said Stacy Barker, principal of Heritage Elementary.
The meals will continue to be handed out through Thursday, March 19, from 10:30 to noon.