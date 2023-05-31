Press Release from Beth Jokinen, Lima City Schools: The Lima City Schools’ Spartan Ride will be making its way around the community this summer, bringing books, learning resources, Spartan gear and more.
The Spartan Ride is an old school bus transformed last school year into a mini-learning center and community resource. The bus is packed with learning materials, Take and Make kits for children, information about school and community resources, books for students and parents and much more.
Below is The Spartan Ride’s schedule for the summer.
June 7: Lincoln Park, 11 a.m.
June 8: Lima West Apartments, 11:30 a.m.
Brower Road Apartments, noon
Faurot Park-Splash Pad, 12:45 p.m.
June 13: MLK Park, 11 a.m.
Unity Elementary School, 11:45 a.m.
Allen County Children’s Garden, 12:45 p.m.
June 19: Heritage Elementary School, 11 a.m.
Independence Elementary School, 11:45 a.m.
Red Cross Parking Lot, 12:45 p.m.
June 21: Liberty Arts Magnet School, 11 a.m.
Marimor Playground, noon