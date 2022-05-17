Lima City Schools Sparty Friends celebrating a year full of friendships

It has created friendships among Lima City School students they hope to continue for years.
“Sparty Friends” came together today to celebrate a year of comradery as the school year comes to a close. The program paired Lima West 8th graders with younger students from Heritage, Freedom, and Unity Elementary Schools. They meet several times during the year to do different activities that built that big – little relationship between the kids that has been beneficial to all the students.
Dashad Greer, 8th grade says, “I feel like these two were good for me and I just want to thank Officer Luegers for putting me in this program.”
Terell McGraw, 3rd Heritage and Dashad’s Sparty commented, “It was good, because I basically know him already because I’m close friends with his brother, Dacari. And it’s been a great year.”
Bentley Taylor, 4th Freedom and Dashad’s Sparty adds, “This year, it was because we made a door handle and something to put on our lockers next year.”
This was the first year for “Sparty Friends” which was the idea of school resource officer Amanda Luergers. She told the participants if they stayed in the program the entire school year they would be treated to a fun day which 60 students enjoyed on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.