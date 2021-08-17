Lima City Schools starting the year off with a full staff of School Resource Officers

With the start of school on Wednesday for the Lima City Schools, it will be the first time there will be an officer in each of their buildings.
Lima City Schools Director of Safety and Security speaking to the Lima Kiwanis Club about the district's School Resource Officer program. The SROs are funded by the school district and are school employees. The 9 officers and 6 canines are assigned to a building for the safety of everyone there, but their duties go beyond just security. The officers are also mentors and even caregivers to the students they protect.
Safety & Security Director Nate Garlock explains, “You see these kids every day. You get to know the families. You get to know their stories and you get to know the kids. You know what they’re going through, and they become like one of your own. It’s been good for our guys as well because they get to help in ways that maybe they couldn’t if they were just working the street just by the nature of that work is. But we get to be a lot more invested in our children and the lives of our students.”
Each Lima City School Resource Officer is a Lima Police Department Auxiliary officer with all the arrest powers and authority of an LPD officer.