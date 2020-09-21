Lima City Schools to hold Zoom meeting

With school being in session for a couple of months now, Lima City Schools want to let people know how classes have been going during the pandemic.
Lima City Schools will be holding another Zoom meeting with Superintendent Jill Ackerman from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 1st. The meeting will be similar to the meeting back in July, where the public can join and ask questions about how the school year has gone so far and learn what the schools have been doing to keep students and faculty safe. Participants can send questions prior to the meeting but will be able to ask questions during the meeting.
Jill Ackerman, Superintendent of Lima City Schools said, “We do get a lot of calls and Facebook messages for questions, but not everybody has social media either, or they may not just be comfortable picking up the phone calling, this will be a venue by which they can just come in and listen and if they have a question they can ask it at that time.”
