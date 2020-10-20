Lima City Schools unveil Spartan Farm, Ag Ed program

Two years ago, Lima City Schools started working with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to receive some land that was outside the Oakwood Correctional Facility. Now that land is part of the new Spartan Farm that will be used by Lima Senior's agricultural education program. The site officially opened with a ceremony put on by the school on Tuesday.
This is also the first year that Lima Senior had has a Future Farmers of America chapter.
"It was a lot of hard work from the administration of Lima City Schools, and the community members really came together to support us," said Danial Maltsbarger, FFA Instructor for Lima Senior. "We look forward to being the leader in junior/senior vocational education for ag education."
Located at the site is a field where students will be planting a variety of crops, starting with soybeans this coming spring. This is just one of the ways that the farm hopes to give students a more practical approach as they study agriculture.
"When we look at our community, the largest industry is agriculture, and so when we look at job opportunities and experiences, ag education and FFA is known communitywide, statewide, countrywide," Maltsbarger said. "Having this chance for students to be out on the farm, getting the experience, and getting training will open up endless possibilities."
"Being out here and actually doing it hands-on is really important for me and all the people here, we like to do these things, that’s why we have this kind of stuff," said Noah Edwards, Lima Senior FFA president. "I believe that people learn best by doing."
The students have also planted apple trees at the site and have been learning other skills like operating a tractor and a skid loader.
This ag program is just one of the several career tech programs that Lima Senior offers to juniors and seniors.