Lima City Schools welcomes 9 new members to their Hall of Fame

There are some proud new members of the Lima City Schools' Hall of Fame.
Thursday evening, nine members were inducted into the Hall of Fame. One man, Charles Smith, received the award for his military service to our country. Smith has been a marine for about 27 years. He commanded at all levels, all over the world, and he was recognized for his work in our community and his service to our nation.
"Lima Senior High I think planted the foundation. Some of my teachers, and the staff, and my coaches that built my character that carried on through my 27 years of military service. Every day I can recall lessons learned at lima senior and those tangible nuggets of knowledge that I've just carried on through my career," said Charles Smith, Hall of Fame inductee.
Below are the 2021 inductees:
Dr. Melvin Glover, Lima Senior Class of 1994
Dr. Jeremy Heffner, Lima Senior Class of 1998
Maj. Kevin Hooker, Lima Senior Class of 1998
Robert Long, Lima Senior Class of 1968
Jessika Phillips, Lima Senior Class of 2000
Col. Charles Smith, Lima Senior Class of 1990
Merlin Szasz, South Class of 1954 - posthumously
Judge RicKard Workman, Lima Senior Class of 1965
Lima Kiwanis Club, “Service to Lima City Schools” honorary member