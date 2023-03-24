Lima City Schools will be celebrating Public School's Week with an open house

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools is inviting all members of the community to their open house for Public School's Week.
Next Tuesday, the district will be holding a district-wide open house representing all of their schools at Lima Senior. There will be demonstrations from career tech and art students of all different programs, tours of the facilities, a meal prepared by the culinary arts classes, and giveaways with prizes donated by over a dozen local businesses and organizations. Many in the area assume that Lima City Schools isn't a good district, but several Lima Senior students in multiple programs qualified this semester to perform and compete at state, national, and even international level events, and the school wants to emphasize the unique opportunities available to their students.
"Not only there's a lot of great stuff happening here but there's also endless opportunities. So regardless of whether you're a college-bound student, or you want to be a welder when you grow up, or you want to cook when you grow up or you want to be a teacher or a nurse, we have all that here. And so really, everything for everybody, regardless of your academic ability, disability, we can serve all kids and get them either into the workforce or onto that postsecondary level," stated Jill Ackerman, superintendent at Lima City Schools.
The open house will be held next Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lima Senior High School, and an explanation of graduation requirements will be held from 5:15 to 6:15.