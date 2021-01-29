Lima City Scool students learning about the similarities of a small shark and the human anatomy

It wasn’t quite Shark Week, but it was close enough for some Lima City School students.
They got to know the creature from the inside out as part of the oceanography unit in their science class. Students at Lima Senior High’s alternative school dissected the spiny dogfish shark to see if there are any similarities internally with humans.
Science teacher Bradly Brock explains, “The vertebrate is probably the most significant one like the backbone of the shark. They obviously don’t have bones like us, but the system of their bones is very similar. Their eyeballs are almost identical in the way that the parts that make them up. They breathe oxygen just like us, just in a different way, obviously they have gills to breathe differently but still a requirement for them.”
Brock says the students are a little apprehensive at first about dissecting the shark but are becoming engaged with the hands-on activity.