Time is ticking on Uncle Sam’s extension on filing your taxes and the Lima Tax Department will be there to help you through.
Starting Monday, June 8th, you can make an appointment to come to their office at the city building. They will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for assistance in filing Lima City taxes. You must call 419-221-5245 to make an appointment. Those who haven’t filed yet should be receiving a yellow postcard with instructions on the process.
Lima City Tax Supervisor Chris Fast says, “If you already have it done you can go ahead and still send it in or schedule an appointment to bring your stuff in. A lot of people like to do that just to make sure everything is taken care of. We understand that and that’s what we’re here for. To assist the taxpayer in getting their local Lima taxes done.”
Those making appointments will need to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. The deadline to file is July 15th.