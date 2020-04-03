Lima City Tax Office still offering assistance by phone and online

Local governments are asking residents to pay their taxes as normal if at all possible, even though tax day has been extended to July 15th.
The City of Lima’s tax department is still working to help you even though the doors are locked due to the city’s coronavirus protocol. Starting Monday, April 6th, the tax office will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. taking your calls with tax filing questions. Tax forms can be found on the city’s webpage by selecting the income taxes tab and then the form tab. They ask you to utilize the drop box outside the entrance of the municipal building and to call 419-221-5245 with any questions and to make a payment over the phone.