Lima City Taxes due as extension deadline approaches

The City of Lima's Tax Department is taking appointments to make sure residents meet the extended deadline.
July 15th is approaching, and your taxes must be filed. Lima residents that haven't filed their city taxes can get assistance from the tax department. Due to COVID, you must call and make an appointment and they will walk you through your filing.
Lima City Tax Supervisor Chris Fast explains, “As far as the appointments go, we have them everyday going up to the filing deadline. We also have the Saturday prior to the deadline of July 11th that we are taking appointments and we still have quite a few appointments for that Saturday.”
Hours for Saturday July 11th are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Again, you must call 419-221-5245 to schedule an appointment.