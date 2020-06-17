Lima Civic Center hosts Kickoff Cookout, their first event back

It’s been over three months since the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima has hosted an event. Tonight, they held their first one back, free to the public. They called it the “Kickoff Cookout”. It featured free food, a bar, and live music from 13-year old Connor Raines.
The event was the Civic Center’s official launch into their “60 Days of Giving” fundraising campaign. Since much of the Civic Center’s operating budget comes from large gatherings, they lost a lot during their shutdown. The Director of Development at the Civic Center, Josh Luke, says the center is a pillar of downtown Lima and they need the community’s help to recover.
He explains, "Well, our 60 Days of Giving is all centered around raising support for the Civic Center, and what we’re doing there is we’re really trying to raise unrestricted funds, which can help the Civic Center with operating expenses, that’s all due to lost revenue from the Covid-19 pandemic. When the Civic Center is strong, Lima is strong."
The Civic Center’s next live event will be the first of ten weeks of the Summer Curtain Call Series on Wednesday, July 1st . It will be on the Happy Daz Patio between the center and the Wingate Hotel. If you would like to learn more about their fundraiser or donate, visit limaciviccenter.com/donate.