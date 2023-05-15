Lima Community Aquatics Center discussed with Public Works Committee

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s Public Works Committee got an update on the Lima Community Aquatics Center. Council members heard the latest in planning phase for the $10.5 million project which would have both a seasonal pool and enclosed pool with a retractable roof, along with other water features, locker rooms for swim meets, and party room to rent. The project is a joint venture between the city, city schools, and the YMCA, with a lot of the funding coming from state and federal sources. The project is still a little over $1.5 million short for construction, but they are also looking at a potential operating loss when it is complete. A feasibility study was done to see if a $7 million endowment could be created to offset the nearly $400,000 dollars in yearly operating losses the center would have. People and businesses were approached and could raise around $3 million of that amount.
“We heard tonight, we have some money based on 25 individuals that they have already spoken to have already ponied up that money, it’s finding that other piece of it,” says Peggy Ehora, Chairman, Lima Public Works Committee. “I feel like that the other security for us is, is that we are either going to get where we are going, or we are going to have to go to plan B and look at a different kind of pool. But that also means that some other funding backs out. So, it’s kind of a juggling act right now, to dot i’s cross t’s and get to where we need to be.”
The full council will be asked to approve $1.7 million in funding to hire a firm to start fundraising for the endowment and start construction on the retractable roof for the enclosed portion of the aquatic center. A contractor could be hired by the end of summer for the project.