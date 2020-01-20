Lima community comes together for 25th annual MLK Breakfast

The Lima community gathered together once again to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The annual breakfast was put on by the Sigma Mu Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and was held at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center. This year's theme was "Connecting Lives Through Unity" - a topic that was discussed with the crowd by Dr. Tyrone Bledsoe, one that he hopes those in attendance will be able to take with them.
"In the right spirit, are we connecting to really change to save and transform lives, I hope that someone gets that," said Dr. Bledsoe, who is the CEO and president of the Student African American Brotherhood (SAAB) Organization. "We have a lot of young people here today, and I hope that it inspires someone. Also to understand the importance of education - Dr. King was an educator and a scholar - and it was certainly something important to him, and I hope that something that the people can take away today."
Much of the money raised from the event will go towards the sorority's scholarships, which benefit local students. "We provide counseling for kids, we also help kids with information and college preparation," said Pauline Pope, president of the Sigma Mu Omega Chapter. "We share the skills that we’ve been instilled with others, regardless of race, color, creed, because if we don’t make it a good community, it’ll make it very difficult for all of us to live in."
People of all ages were there to enjoy the breakfast, but in particular, organizers say that the young people hearing the words of Dr. King and taking in some of the lessons that can be learned from his legacy were the most important attendees; they'll be the ones that will grow into leaders of tomorrow.
"It makes me feel very happy that people really want to celebrate his legacy and be happy that he made something, and wants all of us to become one and never fight, and be loved," said Jasmine Walker, a seventh-grader.