Lima community gardens hold Planting Day event

The South Jackson Community Garden sits along the Ottawa River and is a place where people are encouraged to learn about the benefits of gardening firsthand. It’s managed by Lace' Williams with Activate Allen County and began as an initiative by Ohio State University to utilize vacant space in the city with something that will benefit the community.
Lace' says, “When you have something that you’ve grown with your own hands, it brings you a certain type of joy. It’s hard to explain unless you’ve done it, but it’s awesome to see something that you’ve grown yourself out of the ground from a see. It becomes something you can eat and share with others, so I think that’s pretty amazing in itself.”
Saturday was the garden’s planting day where they invited the community out to start their own vegetable gardens in the raised beds. There was a mix of community members enjoying the garden space from those with the greenest of thumbs, and people who are starting a garden for the very first time.
Joice Williams, a member of the community garden says, “I’ve always wanted to, and just to have a garden bed I can plant things and come out here and take care of is going to be a big deal for me. It’s fun, and then I get fresh fruit and vegetables.”
Joice came out to support her daughter Lace' in managing the gardens and found it was the perfect opportunity to start the garden she had always wanted to. Now hopefully this spring, she’ll be able to harvest and enjoy what she’s planted today.
Joice says, “I have my cantaloupe that I’ve been nurturing over the years, I have tomatoes now, onions, watermelon, and hopefully find some okra seeds.”
The Community garden hopes to continue to expand and offer even more events and opportunities to those interested in checking it out. You can find out about any events the park is having on the South Jackson Community Gardens Facebook page.