A praytest was organized in downtown Lima today in front of the police station and the community came together to Bless the Blue.
People dressed in “Bless the Blue” tee shirts gathered in front of the Lima Police station to pray for not only our local law enforcement, but those serving all over the country.
Carol Craft, a Lima resident who was at the protest says, “Our nation needs positive change and the only way to do that is, I believe, through prayer. Prayer is a mighty weapon.”
The microphone was passed around, and people took turns calling on Jesus to bless those who honorably wear the badge. The organizer of the praytest wanted to show the police department that there are people in the community who support them.
Lori Mccollum, organizer of the praytest says, “There’s a loud voice right now in our whole country against law enforcement, and we just wanted to provide a platform for people to state that they were for law enforcement.”
The crowd rallied with praises as they sent blessings to the blue. They wanted to lift up the spirits of the members of law enforcement in a time where it seems like there are a lot of people against them.
Darrell Craft, a Lima resident says, “The people that serve us, they need to know that we aren’t the silent majority. There’s some of us that are praying for them and being very public about it and do support them. They need to see that support.”
This is the second praytest that has been organized, and the first one was on Monday for the Lima mayor and city council members. Their third praytest is planned for August 15th at 10A.M. at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.