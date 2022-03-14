Lima Council approves 6 month moratorium on Land Bank applications

The City of Lima will be putting a temporary hold on a couple of programs as the administration develops their new neighborhood revitalization plan.
Lima City Council approved a six-month moratorium on applications to the city’s two land bank programs. During the next six months, the city administration will be reviewing the policies under the land bank to see if they need changed or not so that run-down properties can be rebuilt by developers. This is part of a revitalization plan that Mayor Sharetta Smith has to redevelop neglected parts of the city in a specific way.
“In addition to working with the Community Improvement Corporation, we are also still working with the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission for a compressive plan that will help us guide our future use,” says Mayor Smith. “So part of that is being able to bring all of these pieces of information and data together and make decisions intentionally of what our city is going to look like.”
Public works Director Howard Elstro gave his final annual report Monday night. Elstro will be retiring at the end of the month after 32 years of working for the city. Council will be thanking Elstro for his years of service to Lima at their final meeting of the month.
