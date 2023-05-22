Lima Council approves resolutions for pool endowment and floating solar field

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council took on a couple of future projects in the city. The council approved hiring a firm for $100,000 to raise money for an endowment that would offset the operating cost losses for the proposed Lima Community Aquatics Center. City officials said that the center would operate at a loss of around $400,000 a year. A $7 million endowment would generate funding to help keep the operations in the black. The council also approved hiring a contractor to design and partially build a floating solar field on the Twin Lakes Reservoir by the Water Treatment Plant. The project would be the second of its kind in Ohio, but it will be the largest in the state.
“It’s going to be a big project, it’s going to be big for Ohio, big for Lima,” says Mike Caprella, Lima’s Utility Director. “When we get it up, the power off the grid is not going to go directly into the water plant, it will go back on the grid and we will get credit for it will pretty much be, hopefully costless for us.”
The floating solar field will have 3,600 panels and would generate 2 megawatts of electricity. The city will get reimbursed up to $500,000 for the cost of the project from the U.S. Department of Energy. It could be completed in a couple of years.