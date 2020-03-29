Lima Council doing meeting by video and audio only

Lima City Council members will be attending the meeting through audio and video, to comply with the state's order of no gathering of 10 people are more. No council members, city staff, or the public will be able to attend in person. But the residents can view the meeting on the GTV Lima channel on Spectrum. (Channel 1021)
During the meeting, the city is looking to enter into a contract with West Ohio Community Action Partnership (WOCAP) for them to run the Lead Safe Lima program, which is designed to reduce lead poisoning in home in the Lima region.
Council will also vote to designate 330 North Central Avenue as a historic structure. The building is owned by the same people that own The Met, and they are looking to turn the building into the Middle America Brewing Company, the project cost could be around $6 million.
And they are also going after a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to get the equipment needed for the Lima Park Rangers to do their hands-on fishing experienced during the Star-spangled spectacular.
Council will vote on advertising to hire a person to do junk auto and vehicle enforcements for this year. The meeting will be broadcast on GTV Lima Monday night at 7 pm.