Lima council looking at deal with Verizon Wireless to improve 5G coverage

Lima City Council will be looking at a light agenda when they meet through zoom on May 4th. One thing they will be looking at an agreement with Verizon Wireless to place an antenna on top of the city's water tower on Paul Street. The antenna will help improve the 5G service to the southside of Lima. As part of the deal, the City of Lima will get $18,000 a year for the next five years. Plus, the Lima Police Department is going after a $101,000 reimbursement grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is used to support law enforcement coronavirus expenses. People can see the meeting Monday night at 7 pm. on Spectrum Channel 1021.