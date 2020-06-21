Lima Council looks at declaring racism as a public health crisis

It is a relatively light agenda for Lima City Council Monday night, but they will be addressing a couple of issues that have been in the recent national spotlight.
Council will be voting on a resolution to declare that racism is a public health crisis. Ryn Farmer from Crime Victim Services will be making a presentation to the council about the issue. The resolution cites many national and world health organizations that find racism to be a barrier to health equality and negatively impacts those being discriminated against.
Council will also be hearing from Sergeant Aaron Rode from the Lima Police Department about COVID-19 outreach and they also will be voting on a resolution so they can receive funding from the federal CARES Act to cover coronavirus related expenses that the city incurred. The council will be meeting by zoom at 7 pm Monday and residents can watch on spectrum channel 1021.