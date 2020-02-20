Lima council members looking at board for preserving historic buildings

The members of the Economic and Community Development Committee got the chance to learn about setting up a historic preservation district in the city of Lima.
The committee looked at an ordinance that will be going before council on Monday. If it is approved, a seven-member historic preservation board would be created and it will help the city encourage historic preservation and help designate buildings that are important to Lima's past, as historic structures.
“It also would open up opportunities for us to access some revenue for rehabilitation or renovation of those structures and sites,” says Susan Crotty Lima Community Development Director. “And it would provide us the opportunity to apply for some additional grant money as well.”
If this gets passed, Crotty says there a person that is interested in taking advantage of historic tax credits for building here in Lima, but they did not want to say who the person was at this time.