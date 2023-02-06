Lima Council raises age limit for new officers to hopefully attract new employees

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council helping the police department with future recruiting, by changing a long-time rule on the age limits for new police officers. The council voted to change the codified ordinance regarding the upper age limit for new officers. Before tonight, new officers could be between the ages of 21 and 35-years-old, now the upper limit is 51-years-old. Currently, the Lima Police Department has 10 positions they need to fill and with this change they are hoping to attract a bigger pool of applicants.
“For example, people that have retired from the military and are interested in a career in law enforcement. That age restriction precluded a lot of people who have done their time in the armed forces and are looking for another challenge when they get out. So, we are hoping that it is going to give us more people that are interested in a career with us,” says Maj. Ron Holman.
Lima City Council also passed resolutions to honor the 135th anniversary of both the Cenovus Energy Lima Refinery and Dominion Energy. The council recognized them for their years in Lima and their continued service to the community.