Lima Councilman Derry Glenn hosts the annual Easter Egg Hunt

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn put on his annual egg hunt to promote financial literacy Saturday afternoon.
Families were invited for free food, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and an Easter egg hunt at Hover Park. There were ten golden eggs hidden around the park, and each kid who found one gets to open their own savings account at Superior Credit Union.
Glenn says that schools don't focus as much on financial skills as they did in the past, so it's important to him to get kids in the community interested in learning.
One nine-year-old who won in the past now manages his own bank account every week.
"When he gets out of school on Tuesday, he always waits for his mom, says 'Mom, I got banking to do!' It's exciting when the whole family goes down to the bank and he puts his money in and continues keeping his receipts for the amount of money he has. And a lot of people don't believe it, he has $150 in the bank," Derry Glenn explained.
This is the 10th year that Glenn has organized his community Easter egg hunt.