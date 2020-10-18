Lima DECA Seniors hold Chalk Walk

Every year Lima DECA Seniors plan events for their Joy Project, and on Sunday they held a Chalk and Buddy Walk.
This year’s theme for the Joy Project was “Unstoppable: The Power of Choice.” The students in DECA are promoting the message that people with down syndrome still have the power to make choices in their life.
The community wrote positive and inspiring messages along the sidewalk of teacher Chrissy Hood’s neighborhood, where they then went on their walk.
Nakiya Sigman, one of the student leaders in the Joy Project says, “Our teacher Mrs. Hood, her daughter actually has down syndrome, Jada, so this is what really started the whole thing a couple of years ago actually. She’s a beautiful little girl and we kind of just wanted to support that and support her.”
The Joy Project has evolved to spread awareness about all disabilities, not just down syndrome. The group also highlights people’s abilities rather than disabilities.