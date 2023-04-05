Lima Eagles donates $2,000 to the Allen County Sheriff's Office's vest and belt program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $2,000 towards the Allen County Sheriff's Department's vest and belt program.
Wednesday's donation brings the total to $5,000 donated to the Allen County Sherriff's Office since the beginning of 2023. The donation is part of the Eagles' commitment to helping various Allen County civic organizations better serve the community.
"The donation to Sherriff Treglia and his department is something we want to do to help protect the community, here that they serve. Also, we are a people-helping-people organization. So, the money is well spent to get our protection here in the county," said James Fair, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #370.
"The Eagles, I can't say enough great things about them. I mean, they're a great partner with the Sheriff's Office. They constantly work with us with D.A.R.E., and now they're coming to us with more money yet for our vest and belt program. I can't say enough good things about them. We appreciate their support of civic organizations like this that step up and give donations of this size. It's unbelievable," stated Matt Treglia, Allen County Sheriff.
The Eagles have donated around $300,000 to non-profits across Allen County over the past year.