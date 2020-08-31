Lima Exchange Club donates to local law enforcement

The Lima Exchange Club made donations to law enforcement Monday afternoon.
The club contacted the Lima Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff's Office to see how they could help the agencies out other than to give a monetary donation. The police department received K-9 first aid kits and the sheriff's office was given an air filtration system for their in-house gym facilities.
Those with the exchange club say they wanted to make the donations to give law enforcement a helping hand.
"Between the challenges of COVID-19, and of course the other challenges that police officers face every day, going out in the field and risking their lives, we really wanted to let them know that we’re here, we see them, we appreciate them," said Sarah Stevenson, president of the Lima Exchange Club.
The club also re-dedicated the Freedom Shrine in Heritage Park, a project that goes along with their value of Americanism.
"Over the county we have these Freedom Shrines in public buildings and in the schools, highlighting our founding documents," said Stevenson. "They're an opportunity for the community to come out and read these documents that they might not have seen for a long time, and celebrate the freedoms we have here in the United States."
The club first placed the Freedom Shrine in the park back in 1991.