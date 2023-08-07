Lima Exchange Club hands out 11 checks to provide a boost to local programs and organizations

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Nearly a dozen area agencies receive donations to help them continue their missions.
The Lima Exchange Club handed out 11 checks to assist these organizations in providing positive programming for families and their children. From free shoes to school-age children to summer hockey to preventing child abuse are a few of the programs benefiting. The money donated was raised through the exchange club fundraisers throughout the year. The Lima Eagles 370 Charity Foundation also donated some funds. Representatives of the groups say the money will be a big boost.
"We mostly use the funds to rebuild stuff around the rink or buy new nets, new equipment, all kinds of stuff. And it helps out quite a bit every year and kids have a great time doing it," said David Grundisch, Lima Youth Roller Hockey.
"To have people stay engage with the need that's there and to advocate for that need and then also to give throughout the year. So you get a great donation like this makes a huge dent in it. We've got 13 rooms filled today with residents, so there's always things that we need," said Brandi Schroeder, executive director of Samaritan House.
Eleven organizations received donations of either $250, $500, or $1,000 to be used toward the welfare of children in the Lima-Allen County region:
Heart and Sole – $1000.00 - a non-profit effort by Exchange Club members Kim and Katina Graham to help provide new shoes for needy grade-school children in Lima.
Allen County D.A.R.E. Program – $1,000.00 - a long-standing effort to educate grade-school age children about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.
Lima Youth Roller Hockey – $1,000.00 - to help support a longstanding community youth recreation program.
Samaritan House of Lima – $1,000.00 - a shelter for women with children in need of physical and moral support.
St. Jude Children's Hospital – $500.00 - the donation is given in honor of the late longtime Lima Exchange Club member Bill Gossard and his family and Mike Mullen’s deceased grandson, Drew George.
Crime Victim Services – $500.00 - to help support their Child Advocacy Center.
National Exchange Club Foundation – $500.00 - to help support the nationwide child abuse prevention centers run by the National Exchange Club.
Rally Point Youth Center – $500.00 - a project that offers summer camp opportunities for children who can’t normally afford such an experience.
Lima City Schools - $500.00 – a donation toward the Veterans’ Monument that the city schools will be erecting at Lima Senior High School.
Northwest Ohio Literacy Council – $500.00 - an organization that helps adults improve their reading skills so that they can be more effective parents.
Ohio Youth Golf Clinic – $250.00 - a volunteer group that provides free golf lessons to Lima area young people during the summer