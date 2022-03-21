Lima Exchange Club honors seniors who rose above personal challenges

11 Allen County high school seniors have found ways to overcome significant challenges in their lives to excel.

The Lima Exchange Club handed out their ACE Awards at their Monday meeting. ACE stands for "Accepting the Challenge of Excellence", and these students had to deal with personal hardships in inspirational ways to come out better on the other side. The overall winner, Aryawnna Christman from Apollo, had an extremely rough childhood growing up. That lead to her overdosing on pills. But after turning her life around she has earned her child development associate's certificate and has some advice for those who have to overcome challenges in their life.

“I know what it feels like to be very low, and it does get better,” says Christman. “I know it sounds very stereotypical with everything, but it does get better, it really does. You just gotta work for it. I think one of the councilors said something about the only person that can put the work in is you and that is very true. You have to be the one to put the work in, you have to want more for yourself. You have to open your mind up to want more for yourself.”

“I am amazed at reading the nomination forms,” adds Angie Herzog, ACE Award Program Chairperson. “It’s different for each student, something helps them get going raise themselves up from whatever the adversity is and get going. I just truly appreciate each and every one of them.”

The Exchange Club gave each of the students $200. Christman got an additional $500 and is eligible to compete for district and national scholarships.

Here are this year’s ACE Award Winners:

Allen East - Braelyn Lawrence

Apollo - Aryawnna Christman

Bath - Alejandro Simbron-Bradley

Delphos Jefferson - Elizabeth Chung

Delphos St. Johns - Emma Buettner

Elida - Zyairaha Nichols

Lima Central Catholic - Preston Smith

Lima Senior - Shivana Breaston

Perry - Emma Richards

Spencerville - Nate Meade

Temple Christian - Anthony Mayer

Each student received a certificate of achievement and a check for $200.00 from the Lima Exchange Club.

The A.C.E. award recognizes high school students who have made a dramatic change in their attitude and performance sometime during their high school years. These students have often overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles, yet rarely receive recognition.

