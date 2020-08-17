Lima Exchange Club is donating to help others

At a time when non-profit organizations are finding it hard to raise funds, donations from area service clubs are crucial.
The Lima Exchange Club donated $5,500 split between 8 local groups and organizations on Monday. The club focuses on child abuse prevention and all the recipient’s missions will be associated with children and their welfare.
President Sarah Stevenson explains, “It’s just crucial that service groups like ourselves are still able to raise the funds to give these local organizations so that they can continue to do what they do in the community. It’s important and we’re just really blessed that we are able to do that this year and all the years we’ve been able to do so in the past.”
Rally Point Youth Center, Allen County D.A.R.E. program, and the Marimor Legacy Foundation all are getting $1,000. Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Samaritan House, National Exchange Club Foundation, Lima Youth Roller Hockey and Heart and Sole are all receiving $500.