Lima Exchange Club names recipients of this year's A.C.E. awards

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Exchange Club presents the 2023 Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Awards to 11 Allen County seniors.
The A.C.E. Awards is a national exchange program that recognizes high school students who have made a dramatic change in their attitude and performance during their high school years and are now on track to graduate. These students have overcome extreme hardships. This afternoon, all students nominated by their school's guidance counselors received $200 toward their futures. The overall award winner, Tyeshia Ricks, received an additional $500. Ricks has overcome tremendous struggles related to parental issues. She's had to raise her eight siblings from a very young age while working and attending school.
"It became very hard for us, and overall it has changed me a lot. Like, I never would've thought I would be standing here today. As I said, I had planned to commit suicide my freshman year and that was very hard. So, standing here today and having this award to be awarded to me, I am grateful and thankful. This is just a lot, this is something that never happens to me," stated Tyeshia Ricks, Lima Senior High School student and A.C.E. award winner.
Ricks has the opportunity to go on to district and national levels of the A.C.E award competition.
Here is a list of this year's A.C.E. award winners:
Allen East - Keaton Miller
Apollo Madison - “Mattie” Harrod
Bath - Madison Snay
Bluffton - Amber Gladwell
Delphos Jefferson - Maya Ostendorf
Lima Central Catholic - Amelia Carter
Lima Senior - Tyeshia Ricks
Perry - Omarion Gardner
Shawnee - Haley Albano-Seitz
Spencerville - Ean Martinez
Temple Christian - Christian McCleese