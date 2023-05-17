Lima Exchange Club recognizes Deputy Izak Ackerman as the 2022 Law Officer of the Year

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County Sheriff's deputy was recognized for his displays of bravery with the 2022 Law Officer of the Year Award.
Deputy Izak Ackerman was presented the award, which is also known as the Jack Somerville Award, at the Lima Exchange Club. On June 21, 2022, Ackerman was shot in the face while pursuing a suspect who was trying to escape a vehicle stop and search. The deputy still continued his work, firing back at the shooter and stopping him. Upon his return to the force, he also responded to another shots fired call on November 23, 2022. Ackerman says that he is very thankful for all the help and support he has received after the incident.
"I've had a lot of support not only from the guys in uniform but from the community. Everybody that was there for me administration-wise, medical staff-wise, there was a lot that had to take place outside of everything that happened, a lot to keep me here and keep me in a good mental head space, so just gratitude," stated Izak Ackerman, 2022 Law Officer of the Year recipient.
Press Release from Mike Mullen, Lima Exchange Club: The Lima Exchange Club presented its annual “Jack Somerville Award” to Deputy Izak Ackerman of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office as the 2022 Law Officer of the Year at the FOP Hall on Robb Avenue in Lima on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 following the ceremony that honors all fallen law enforcement officers in Allen County.
Ackerman’s selection came from a group of three officers who were nominated by their respective law enforcement agencies. That group included Investigator Aaron Montgomery of the Lima Police Department and Patrolman Tyler Cramer of the Shawnee Township Police Department.
On June 21, 2022 he was shot in the face while pursuing a subject who was trying to escape a vehicle stop and search. Despite having been hit and not being accompanied by any fellow deputies or officers, Ackerman returned fire and one of his rounds subsequently stopped the subject.
After several months recovering from his wounds, Deputy Ackerman again encountered a “shots fired” situation on November 23, 2022. He was training a newly hired deputy when they recognized a subject with an active warrant. The fleeing subject fired two shots toward the deputies that struck a residence. Backup soon arrived and the subject was taken into custody.
Despite twice putting his life into jeopardy in the span of a few months, Deputy Ackerman remains a strong example of a professional and dedicated law enforcement officer and continues to work to ensure the safety of all citizens of Allen County.
Deputy Ackerman is the 55th individual to be chosen as the Exchange Club’s Law Officer of the Year. In 2018 the club named the award in honor of Jack Somerville, who organized this project for many years and who is still an active club member after chartering the club in May of 1959. Somerville is a longtime insurance agent in Lima. He has been very active in the support of law enforcement throughout his career and is one of the original founders of the Crime Stoppers program in Lima/Allen County.