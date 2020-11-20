Christmas came a little early this year for some Lima City School students’
The Lima Exchange club with a generous donation from Nutrien have purchased 140-sweatshirts for students at several of the city schools. They will be loaned to younger students that sometimes need extra warmth in the classroom.
Lima South 7th Grader Amari Addy had this to say, “We’ll be warm and people that can’t buy stuff they can come here and wear their own sweater.”
Lima Exchange Club member Mike Mullen adds, “We actually reached out to the school and asked them what they needed. The told us they needed some sort of an upper garment that would work in the winter. Because sometimes the kids that come to school during the winter months only come in a t-shirt. If it’s a very cold day often even inside they’re not warm enough throughout the day.
Superintendent Jill Ackerman says the sweatshirts will keep them warm and the kids will love them as they don’t have to be tucked in.