A to-go bag hopes to offer family fun in the city of Lima.
On Saturday, ArtSpace Lima held a drive-through to-go art bag giveaway for local families. Residents were able to drive up and pick up bags filled with blank cardboard puzzle pieces, markers, stickers, decorative paper, and much more.
Families are asked to complete the project together and send in their creations to ArtSpace Lima, where the top 10 pieces of art will receive prizes.
CIAO (Charitable Italian American Organization) sponsored the to-go art bag.