Lima Family YMCA announces next No School Day

It’s a program designed to provide supervised activities for children when school is not in session and to keep them occupied while out of the classroom.
“No School Day” is for kids from kindergarten up to 4th grade. They are able to play an array of games, make new friends, and even get to swim. It’s a great value for parents as it is only $15 for “Y” members and $20 for non-members. Organizers say they have seen a smaller number of parents taking advantage of this program and say they have plenty of room for more.
Youth and Teen Director Dave Michel says, “When kids don’t have school that leaves them a lot of idle time for them to be at home and stay on video games or just not get the social interactions that they would normally get if they had school. So by having a "No School Day" we allow kids to come in to play, to be active and to get away from screens for most of the day.”
The next “No School Day” is February 22nd for Presidents Day and April 10 on Good Friday. They run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preregistration is required and can be done online at their website or by calling the Lima Family YMCA at 419-223-6045