Lima Finance Director outlines financial forecast at city council meeting

The finance director shared the outlook of the city's finances during the Lima city council meeting Monday.
Finance Director Steve Cleaves joined council via Zoom and shared the latest updates on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the city.
Cleaves shared that the general fund cash balance is currently projected to be reduced by $2.8 million, which will bring the starting balance of $7.6 million to $4.8 million.
Cleaves informed council that the best case revenue shortfall with the current level of federal support continuing is for a $2.8 million cash drawdown.
Income tax since April have also been reported to be running 10 percent under budget.
The general fund balance would be further affected if the tax revenues were to fall further. A 15 percent reduction would reduce the cash balance by another million ($3.8 million).
The hiring freeze has also affected manpower within in the city, bringing minus 28 or nine percent from the general fund, and minus 10 or 9 percent from all other funds.
Cleaves shared that Lima's economic and financial situation will be affected by several unknowns: Payroll Protection Program, COVID fund spending rules and regulations, aid to state and local governments, and COVID virus control, treatments, and vaccine.
The payroll protection program has retained thousands of jobs in the area, according to Cleaves.
Providing more information with income tax, Cleaves shared that originally tax revenues prior to the COVID-19 pandemic were exceeding 2019 numbers by about 10%. The city was originally on track to bring in an additional $1 to $2 million in tax revenue.
After the COVID economic slowdown and in spite of the massive federal payroll protection program and income supplement programs, tax receipts have averaged 10% below 2019 receipts which is a $2 million shortfall on an annual basis.
Also during the city council meeting, an ordinance to amend the 2020 annual budget was approved, which will appropriate funds for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant for the Police Department, and honor a request from the state auditor to transfer funds from and to for the 2020 budget for accounts within same fund for summary legal levels.
A resolution was also read to memorialize the late Martha (Martie) MacDonell, calling her an outstanding citizen for her work in the local community. Lima City Council extended their condolences to MacDonell's family, who were in attendance virtually.