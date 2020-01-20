The Lima Fire Department called back Monday morning to the scene of a house from Sunday evening.
Crews were back at 1320 Helen Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Fire officials believe the fire started in the attic area above the living room around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night and the fire rekindled Monday morning, possibly from smoldering insulation. Damage from last night's fire was estimated at $5,000 to property and $2,000 to contents. There were no report of additional damage due to the rekindle. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family. The cause is still under investigation but may be electrical in nature.