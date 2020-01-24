Lima Fire Chief Bruce Black retires

Lima Fire Chief Bruce Black says it’s time to move on and today(1/24/20) was his last shift.
The chief was joined by current and retired Lima firefighters along with fire officials from other departments in the county at his retirement party. Black has been chief since July of 2016 and started at the Lima Fire Department in April of 1989 as a firefighter. He says he has enjoyed his 30+ years working for the City of Lima and remembers his first day on the job like it was yesterday.
“Back then when you started here on the department you started right on shift work. So first day I was on and I got some of my clothes in the morning and by the afternoon they taught me how to catch a hydrant and I was on Engine 1 the rest of the night as tailgate,” said Chief Bruce Black.
Black says he will miss the camaraderie as the department is like family. As for his plans, he has already taken a job as the administrator of the Indian Lake Moose Lodge. For now, Deputy Chief Brian Berheide is acting chief until the chief’s exam can be administered.