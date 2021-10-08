Lima Fire Department educates Liberty Arts Magnet students on fire safety

A fire safety program taught third graders important facts about fires.
Warren Pughsley from the Lima Fire Department spoke with students at Liberty Arts Magnet School on some vital lessons for what to do when facing a fire. The program also taught the kids the importance of keeping an up-to-date fire alarm, as well as having an escape plan ready. Third grade teachers say the lessons learned during the program will stay with the students for a long time.
"I think it's important for them to learn about fire safety at a young age because it's not something that is a big threat in the news and things like that," explained Tina Pauff, 3rd grade teacher. "Parents concentrate more on drugs and things like that, talking to their students about it so that the fact that firefighters come ever year in October to share safety information with them."
The Lima Fire Department plans to do more fire safety programs throughout the school year.